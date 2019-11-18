BCCP partners with St.Joseph’s/Candler for free mammogram event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local organizations are partnering for a free mammogram screening event next month.

The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical program (BCCP) will be teaming up with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

The event will take place at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40 – 60 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please call 912-356-2946.

For more information on the BCCP, please visit their website.

