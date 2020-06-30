At-home breast cancer treatment approved by FDA

(CNN) – A new, at-home treatment has been approved in the fight against HER2-positive breast cancer.

The FDA has given the green light to Phesgo, a drug to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that is either in its early stages or has spread to other parts of the body. Phesgo works by disrupting the signals which promote the growth of cancer cells. It’s initially used in combination with chemotherapy.

Now, the drug can be administered at home through and injection under the skin by a qualified health care professional once chemo is finished.

This gives those vulnerable to the coronavirus a way to fight cancer without being put at further risk of COVID-19.

There are a few risks. The FDA says patients should be selected to start this treatment only after FDA-approved testing.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo were hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy. Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells, beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.