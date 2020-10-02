As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, doctors say don’t let COVID-19 delay care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Oct. 1 marks the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Even with the ongoing pandemic, doctors say now is still an important time to practice breast health care.

“We certainly don’t want women to postpone their mammograms,” said Dr. Susan Mahany, breast cancer surgeon and medical director of Telfair Breast Surgery at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

“We’re still running full force in our screening department as well as our diagnostic department,” she added.

Mahany says she’s proud her team never had to back off on treatment during the pandemic, though they’ve noticed some resistance.

“It upsets me when people use COVID not to do the recommended treatment, and I understand the fear,” she explained. “And what we try to do when we call them if they’ve missed an appointment, is to help away their fears, you know, that we do have safety precautions.”

“Cancer, in my opinion, trumps COVID right now.”

Mahany encourages women to take advantage of their options.

“We have assistance programs for helping those that are uninsured and underinsured,” she said of the Telfair Mammography Fund.

“So we don’t want anyone to let COVID-19 prevent them from what they should be doing to protect themselves, and to continue their monitoring of their breast health,” she added.

Mahany says no pandemic can stop their mission to promote early detection and save lives. She still recommends women have a mammogram once a year, do their monthly breast self-exam and call their doctor if you run into an issue.

