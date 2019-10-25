5th Annual Bra Project celebrates conclusion with Bra & Bubbly event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Fifth Annual Bra Project concluded its tour of the Lowcountry with the Bras & Bubbly evening event Thursday night. During the event organizers revealed the winner of the competition for best-designed bra.

The Bra Project competition included 13 bras designed by students from Hilton Head High School, May River High School and Bluffton High School. The bras have been on a tour collecting votes from the public throughout October.

The winners of the competition for best designed bra were Megan Burriss and Casandra Gray for their design, “Made of Steel.”

(Left to right) Megan Burriss and Casandra Gray stand with their winning bra, “Made of Steel”

Bras & Bubbly also held a silent auction featuring pieces donated by local artists who have a breast cancer story to share.

Winning design “Made of Steel”

All proceeds from Bras & Bubbly ticket sales and the silent auction were donated to DragonBoat, Beaufort’s support of local cancer patients and survivors in Beaufort County.

This marks the fifth year Pinnacle Medical Group has organized The Bra Project and the second year the group has hosted the Bras & Bubbly event.

