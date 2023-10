SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- An extraordinary day to celebrate Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors.

Saturday’s 2nd annual fashion show started by WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw, featured 11 models including a mother and daughter duo honoring a loved one who lost her battle to the disease .

The models work the runway at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion wearing the hottest fashions from Dillard’s.