SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The next time you see Tell Scarlet’s name advertised to perform, you’ll know the rest of their story. This American pop band from Savannah is comprised of family members, Mary and Jeff Davis, Cory and July Shuman, and Will Davis.

So, how did they get started performing together? And, where they want to go from here? We’ve got those answers and more in our special interview with Tell Scarlet.