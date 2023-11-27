SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From ducks to snakes to Freedom the GSU mascot, there’s so much to see and do at Georgia Southern University’s Center for Wildlife Education . We were taken on a special tour by the founder and Executive Director of the center who is also the handler for Freedom, Steve Hein.

We enjoyed it so much that we decided to dedicate an entire show to our visit. We hope you enjoy all five segments showcasing this oasis right in the middle of the Statesboro campus where the goal is to bring man and nature closer together.