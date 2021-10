SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most historically significant homes in Savannah is open for tours. It’s the Harper Fowlkes House. Once inside, it’s like stepping back in time to the 1800’s. But, why has it been preserved like that? As we learned, a former owner left it in her will to keep it that way.

For the rest of the amazing story of the Harper Fowlkes house, we hope you enjoy our special interview.