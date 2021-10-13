Just how big is the GA Peanut industry?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) When you think of Georgia Peanuts, you probably already know that it’s a huge part of our state’s economy. But, did you know just how big the peanut industry really is in Georgia? According to Joy Crosby from the Georgia Peanut Commission, Georgia peanut farmers produce half of all the peanuts in the U.S.

To learn more about the importance of the Georgia peanut and how the Georgia Peanut Commission supports the industry and local businesses, we hope you enjoy our interview with Joy Crosby.

In October, we celebrated Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week…and Chef Caleb at Savannah’s Cotton & Rye showed us one of their delicious dishes featuring Georgia peanuts.