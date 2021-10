SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ever dreamed of creating beautiful designs with glass? Well, I have. Fortunately, for me and the other wanna be artists out there, there’s a studio in Savannah that offers all kinds of classes in blowing glass. It’s Blown Studios on Atlantic Avenue in Savannah.

Special thanks to the owner Brandon Price for such a fun lesson! If you decide to sign up for a class, or buy one of his creations, please tell him that his friends at The Bridge said hello!