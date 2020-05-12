In first 10 days of May, Tijuana records 50 murders

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In the first 10 days this month, the city of Tijuana, located just south of San Diego, has seen 50 “violent deaths.”
On Mother’s Day, five men were executed, according to Tijuana police. The bodies were strewn throughout the city.
Including Sunday’s murders, there have been 707 homicides in the city so far this year. It is on pace to record 1,954 murders by the end of the year.
In 2019, Tijuana registered 2,185 murders earning it the title of “most dangerous city in the world” according to the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.
Juarez, the Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas has recorded 42 murders this so far month. The latest involved a woman who was burned to death. Police said the woman’s body was still on fire when passersby found her. She was the sixth woman to be killed this month.
