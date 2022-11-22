McCarthy gives Alejandro Mayorkas Jan. 3 deadline to quit post or face congressional investigation for allegedly preventing U.S. agents from enforcing immigration laws

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation.

The charges against Alejandro Mayorkas? Allegedly preventing U.S. immigration officials from doing their jobs and losing operational control of the Southern border, which McCarthy says contributed to drug cartels flooding America with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“I’ve spoken today to the future chair of the Judicial Oversight Committee … They have my complete support to investigate the collapse at our borders and the shutdown of (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) nationwide,” U.S. Rep. McCarthy, R-California, said Tuesday during a visit to El Paso.

McCarthy – who is in line to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives – and several congressional Republicans touring the border with him railed against the more than 4 million migrants who have come across the border without authorization since President Joe Biden took office. More than 100 individuals who are suspected terrorists were among those migrants, not including any who may have avoided detection by overwhelmed border agents forced away from their posts to help out at processing centers, he said.

The undetected migrants, which he referred to as “got-aways,” number in the hundreds of thousands, McCarthy said, attributing that to his conversation with border agents over the past year.

“He (Mayorkas) has blocked (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Border Patrol from enforcing our laws while vilifying them at the same time,” McCarthy said. “He ended the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and wants to end Title 42. His actions have produced the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history. The county may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty.”

The Republican leader said the investigation could lead to impeachment charges against the DHS secretary.

McCarthy also said the new House leadership plans to bring congressional hearings to cities along the U.S.-Mexico border, in part to force Democratic colleagues to see the result of their policies on the ground. By that time, they will be able to see a “tsunami” of new migrants due to the December 21 court-ordered termination of the Title 42 public health rule that has allowed border agents to expel unauthorized migrants since 2020.

Border Report reached out to Mayorkas’ office for comment and was told he has no plans to resign.

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” DHS said in response to a Border Report inquiry.

DHS said members of Congress “can do better” than engage in finger-pointing and, instead, come to the table to fix a broken and outdated election system.

The Biden administration has maintained that migration is a hemispheric challenge brought about by people fleeing repressive governments and lack of economic opportunities in Latin America and elsewhere.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said he will work with the next House majority leadership to bring congressional immigration hearings to El Paso, Eagle Pass and Del Rio. All three cities have experienced massive bursts of migration and street releases of migrants U.S. officials paroled to free up space at overcrowded processing centers.

“How do we get Democrats to see the border for what it is? Part of that is forcing them to have hearings (here) because once you see chaos, you can’t un-see it,” Gonzales told Border Report. “(And) if Title 42 goes away, it’s going to create a devastating effect. You think it’s bad now? Wait 30 days.”