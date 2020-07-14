Back to School: Screven County School System

Screven County School System students will return on Friday, Aug. 17. There will be two learning options for families: traditional and virtual.

Families can apply online for the Virtual Academy through Wednesday, July 22, at 5 p.m.

The traditional model that schools will begin with will be announced after a called BOE meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.

Mask policy:

It’s unclear if masks will be required at this time. Under two models, face masks will be required for staff, students and visitors. A third model only encourages masks.

Still, the school system will provide students with two washable, cloth masks. Students can also bring one from home, however, it must be solid in color with no designs or logos. Bandanas and scarves aren’t allowed.

Under certain conditions and/or where social distancing is possible, students and staff will be allowed to remove masks for periods of time. Medical documentation is required should a student or staff be unable to wear a mask.

COVID-19:

Staff and students exhibiting symptoms and/or 100.4 temperature at school will be isolated in a designated area and sent home. Return to work/school allowed with proof of clearance from a physician’s office or health department.

Staff or students that have contracted the virus should contact the school immediately. They will not be identified to the rest of the school, per HIPAA rules.

Should a staff member or student test positive, school officials will notify parents of students who may have been exposed.

If a family member in a staff member’s household tests positive for COVID-10, they will not be allowed to return to work for 14 days or until a physician/health department clears them.

If a student has direct exposure to someone who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19, parents are asked to keep everyone of school age home until a physician/health department clears them.

Important Links: