Back to School: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Citing COVID-19 concerns, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is seeking to start school on Wednesday, Aug. 19, two weeks after the original date. Teachers would return on Aug. 3.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett recently proposed virtual learning exclusively to start the new school year.

Paper learning packets will be available and the school system will work with those in need of tech devices.

The school board will further discuss the recommendation at their Thursday, July 16, meeting.

