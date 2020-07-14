Back to School: Long County School System

The Long County School System has delayed the reopening of schools to Monday, Aug. 10, for students attending in person.

Virtual learning will remain an option for families who do not feel it is safe to return to the traditional classroom amid the pandemic. Students learning virtually will begin school on Monday, Aug. 17.

Teachers will return in late July to receive training on COVID-19 safety measures, cleaning techniques and virtual learning.

Masks for students will be optional.

Registration for virtual learning must be completed online by Tuesday, July 21:

