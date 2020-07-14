Back to School: Liberty County School System

At this time, the Liberty County School System will be open for students on Tuesday, Aug. 4. In-person and virtual learning will be available.

Parents and guardians will be asked to commit to a specified time, such as nine weeks or a semester if they choose the virtual path. After that time, students could transfer to in-person instruction.

Wearing masks will be encouraged for students and staff. The school district will also try to keep class sizes down and social distance.

Parents will be notified if their student is exposed to COVID-19 at school. Dr. Perry and Dr. Moody will reach out to the Georgia Department of Public Health for guidance on the quarantine process, according to school officials.

All K-12 students will have an opportunity to check out a school-issued iPad to participate in virtual learning. Insurance on these devices will be recommended and can be purchased on the district webpage.

Important Links: