Back to School: Jasper County School District

The Jasper County School District is implementing a hybrid learning plan for the new year amid the pandemic. Students kindergarten through 8th grade will return Monday, Aug. 10, for a week-long “academic assessment” and high schoolers will join them on Monday, Aug. 17.

All students will be required to wear a mask while in school and on the school bus.

Elementary school students will attend class Monday through Thursday with a virtual, at-home learning day on Friday. Students will either report during the 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. session or the 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. session.

Middle and high school students will either report on A-Days, Monday and Wednesday, or B-days, Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be a remote learning day so students won’t report to school. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Note: only A-Day middle school students will report to school on Aug. 10. Only A-Day high school students will report to school Aug. 17.

Exclusive virtual learning is also an option. Students would follow their class schedules and log in daily for teaching. On Friday, students would continue working remotely, catching up on assignments and taking assessments. Meals are delivered on Friday for the following week.

All students will have access to a computer. Wi-fi will be made available to students in grades 3 through 12 and they will be responsible for bringing their devices to and from school each day they attend in person.

If COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the school district will re-evaluate the instructional model and make the best decision for the safety of all students and staff.

