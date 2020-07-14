Back to School: Hampton School District One

The start date for Hampton School District One students will be after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

School officials say the delay will allow time to purchase program computers and provide staff guidance on virtual learning practices.

There will be three options for learning:

Face-to-face instruction with a teacher Virtual instruction using a computer and daily support from teacher Blended instructional program involving both

School officials are expected to present their reopening plan on Monday, July 27 which will be provided to the community on July 29.

