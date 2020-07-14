Back to School: Glynn County Schools

Glynn County Schools is expected to return on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Families have the option between traditional instruction or continue virtual learning from home.

Those who choose virtual learning will be committing to at least nine weeks at home for elementary and middle school students or one semester for high school students.

Still, students opting for online instruction will be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities and will be subject to the same eligibility requirements.

As of July 7, plans are focused on opening school under Minimal/Moderate Spread guidance.

This includes measures such as requiring face masks by adults and encouraging students to do the same, eliminate field trips and implement a limited lunch menu with grab-n-go items.

Important Links: