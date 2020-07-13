Back to School: Effingham County Schools

School is expected to return on Wednesday, Aug. 5. As of July 2, Effingham County Schools students will have two options for attending school: take classes at home virtually or classes face-to-face.

Teachers will conduct a virtual open house for parents and students prior to the first day of class.

The virtual registration will be available online here through Wednesday, July 15, at 11:59 p.m. Students will not be required to have a documented medical reason to participate.

Computer, internet, and access to a phone is required. Some families may qualify for technology assistance. More information will be sent to families once the parent/guardian completes the registration form.

Open houses:

Elementary schools – Aug. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Middle and high schools – Aug. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Important links:

School supply lists:

It is not necessary for Pre-K parents to purchase school supplies. More information will be provided at Open House.

High school students will be given a supply list by teachers on their first day of class