Back to School: Coffee County School System

The Coffee County School System plans to open schools on Friday, Aug. 7, under a traditional, face-to-face model. While that’s the model school officials are encouraging, a virtual learning option will be available for students to take classes online.

Masks are strongly encouraged and best practices for hand washing and social distancing will be implemented and reinforced. Other health and safety procedures will be put into place. For example, parents should pre-screen students before sending them to school or bus stops. Any student with a temperature of 100.4° F or higher should not be sent to school.

All classrooms will be supplied with additional hand sanitizer and disinfectant. Buses will be sanitized between routes. For more information on safety precautions, visit here.

Open houses: Aug. 4, 5 and 6

School officials ask for limited visitors or two person per household, along with the student. Social distancing should be observed and masks should be worn if possible.

Any daily medications for students should be signed in by parent or guardian to the school nurse clinic during open house.

Elementary schools: 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 – Household Last Names A-G Aug. 5 – Household Last Names H-Q Aug. 6 – Household Last Names R-Z

Coffee Middle School: 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 – 6th Grade Aug. 5 – 7th Grade Aug. 6 – 8th Grade

George Washington Carver Freshman Campus Aug. 4, 5 and 6 – Drive-thru schedule pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 – Question & Answer stations in gym from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy: 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 – New students Aug. 5 – Returning students in grades 10-11 Aug. 6 – Seniors

Alternative Education Center Aug. 4, 5 and 6 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Coffee High School: TBA

