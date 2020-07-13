Back to School: Candler County Schools

Candler County Schools is expecting to return for the first day on Monday, Aug. 3. While school officials hope most student return for in-person classes, there will be a learning from home option for those who feel returning is not the best option for their family.

Parents and guardians wishing to utilize the learning from home option are asked to notify the school by Friday, July 17, to set up a meeting with the counselor/administrator to work through timelines, expectations and support plans to ensure we are maximizing the education of the child.

Gloves and masks will be optional for staff and students. Candler County Schools will be focusing on hygiene and cleanliness and will encourage social distancing, recognizing it will be a challenge.

Students and staff who are sick or running fever must stay home. School staff and nurses will attempt to follow up on all students who are identified as being sick. If a student is identified as being sick or having a fever, they will not be allowed to return to school until 24 hours without a fever (with no fever-reducing medication).

Due to HIPPA regulations, the school system is not allowed to notify other parents or community members regarding other students’ health matters. Candler County Schools will not be making public announcements when a child or teacher is feeling bad, running a fever, or is being tested for COVID-19. Local public health officials will be responsible for reporting health data.

Important links:

Metter Elementary School (Pre-K – 5th)

Metter Middle School (Grades 6-8)

Metter High School (Grades 9-12)

For information on all schools in Candler County, visit metter.org or the parent portal.