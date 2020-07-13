Back to School: Camden County Schools

Camden County Schools plans to share its reopening plans on Wednesday, July 15. Information will be sent out to our faculty, staff, and student families via the School Messenger system, the school websites and the Camden County Schools Facebook page.

The goal is to return as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 3. According to the school system, a majority of those who took a back-to-school survey have voiced the desire to return to traditional classroom learning.

Online learning opportunities will be offered for students who meet certain medical requirements and for whom their doctors have determined a return to classroom learning inadvisable at this time.

