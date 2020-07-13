Back to School: Appling County Schools

Appling County Schools closed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for the upcoming school have not been released at this time but WSAV is working to gather need-to-know information for parents and students. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Appling County Primary School

Altamaha Elementary School

Fourth District Elementary School

For information on all Appling County schools, go to appling.k12.ga.us.

Important Links: