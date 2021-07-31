Youth football team hosts drive-through back-to-school giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A youth organization is holding a drive-through back-to-school giveaway at the Allen E. Paulson Park near Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

Youth football organization the Savannah Royal Lions, is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The group is providing school supplies to those entering pre-k through grade 12.

Todd Rhodes Jr. is the president and head coach of the team and is following in his father’s footsteps in giving back to the community. Rhodes’ father is a retired Lieutenant with the Savannah Police Department and the famous “Coppa Claus” that provided Christmas gifts to children in need in the Coastal Empire for 25 years.