Yemassee church to host Back to School Bash & Backpack Giveaway

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Agapè Word of the Promise Ministries is hosting its annual Back to School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 11 in Yemassee.

All are invited to spend the afternoon celebrating and preparing students to return to school. The event will be from 2-4 p.m. at 69 Railroad Ave. Yemmassee, S.C. 29945.

The event will feature:

Music

Jump Castles of Walterboro

Food

Games

Giveaways: Clothing, backpacks, school supplies and personal hygiene items

This year, there will also be conversations about bullying, drugs and the importance of talking to someone. Lowcountry Cellular and AlphaGenesis Inc. will be helping provide the food, games and activities.