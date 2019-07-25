Yemassee church to host Back to School Bash & Backpack Giveaway

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Agapè Word of the Promise Ministries is hosting its annual Back to School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 11 in Yemassee.
All are invited to spend the afternoon celebrating and preparing students to return to school. The event will be from 2-4 p.m. at 69 Railroad Ave. Yemmassee, S.C. 29945.
The event will feature:
- Music
- Jump Castles of Walterboro
- Food
- Games
- Giveaways: Clothing, backpacks, school supplies and personal hygiene items
This year, there will also be conversations about bullying, drugs and the importance of talking to someone. Lowcountry Cellular and AlphaGenesis Inc. will be helping provide the food, games and activities.