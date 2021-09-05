Wayne County schools return to hybrid learning Thursday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wayne County School Systems (WCSS) says it will return to hybrid learning due to a downward trend in COVID-19 infections. All extra-curricular activities are to resume Monday as well.

Virtual learning is in effect until Thursday.

Students whose last name begins with A through K will be in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students whose last name begins with L through Z will be in person on Thursday and Friday.

The full announcement is listed below.

WCSS says it will give out take-home meals on Tuesday and Thursday in the upcoming week. And then, shift to Tuesdays and Fridays going forward under hybrid learning. Buses will also begin normal routes Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

WCSS is asking parents to encourage their children to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance, limit touching common surfaces and not share items with others.