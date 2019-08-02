Watch ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully’ campaign live at 10:30 a.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia is teaming up with AAA Friday to remind drivers how to stay safe when Savannah-Chatham County students go back to school on Monday.

The ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully’ campaign has been traveling across the state of Georgia reminding motorists how to drive safely around school buses, around students and in school zones.

Though riding a school bus is an extremely safe mode of transportation, crashes do happen, and many of them are the fault of the other driver, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Bus riders are at the greatest risk when getting on and off the school bus, where there are other moving vehicles around.

