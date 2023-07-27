SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Chatham County’s first multi-agency resource center for youth, The Front Porch, will be hosting its third annual “Back to School Block Rock.”

The Front Porch was established in 2019 and is a community-based risk reduction program designed to support children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court system.

The purpose of this back-to-school event is to provide donated school uniforms to youth, serve as an information fair for the community, and provide preparation items to families in need.

According to the Family Engagement and Activities Coordinator at The Front Porch, Shawnessey Cargile, the “Back-to-School Block Rock” event can help kids with the feeling of acceptance, even being excited about the new school year.

This event is scheduled for July 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Arena here in Savannah.

“Back to School Block Rock” is open to the community, but children must be present to receive items.

For more information, contact, The Front Porch Director, Mrs. Anne Robinson, at (912) 652-6559.