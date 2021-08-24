Tattnall County Schools to offer virtual learning option

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Though school has been in session since Aug. 2, starting Monday, Tattnall County students will have the option to learn virtually.

Tattnall County Schools is now accepting applications for the virtual learning option for families who wish to opt-out of the traditional classroom setting.

Parents and guardians are asked to fill out the district’s online form for each student individually.

The virtual option is open to all students, though enrollment periods vary. Students in grades 6 through 12 must commit the entire semester to virtual learning, with the option to return in person on Jan. 5.

Those in grades K through 5 must commit to at least a quarter, with options to return to school on Oct. 13 or Jan. 5.

According to the district’s most recent COVID-19 report, the positivity rate among staff and students is at 3%. There are 108 new cases among the roughly 3,600 Tattnall County students and 19 new cases among the 620 staff members.

Masks remain optional for staff members, students and visitors.

Last school year, Tattnall County Schools delayed its first day of school by a month. In-person and virtual learning options were available to start with, and masks were required.