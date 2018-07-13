Target offering teachers special discount on school supplies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cropped Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Target is offering a special discount to teachers who are gearing up for the new school year.

“Pssst… teachers. New this year, we’re making life a little easier for you,” Target wrote in a blog post.

From Sunday, July 15 to Saturday, July, 21, teachers nationwide can receive 15 percent off of select classroom supplies.

It’s a chance to stock up on pens, pencils, crayons, markers, storage and organization items, tissues, hand sanitizer and more.

Starting July 15, teachers can visit target.com/teacherprep, share a few details and grab their coupon code.

This is the first year Target is offering the deal.