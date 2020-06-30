Superintendent seeks feedback on back-to-school plan for Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s designation of Bulloch County as a substantial spread COVID-19 area, the school district is moving forward with virtual learning.

The plan is for all students to resume school using the school district’s virtual learning program. It is possible the county will experience a delayed start date of August 17 to allow schools time to prepare for this delivery method.

Bulloch County Schools wants community feedback about the return-to-school plan. Superintendent, Charles Wilson will livestream two different sessions where he will address concerns from stakeholders and answer questions. These will be aired online at bullochschools.org/boardlive.

The sessions will be held Thursday, July 2, at 9 a.m. and Monday, July 6, at 3 p.m. Questions can be submitted online or by calling 912-212-8512.

Questions must be sent in at least 10 hours prior to the scheduled start times.

When Bulloch County is reclassified to a lower spread category, the school district will allow students who wish to return to a traditional, face-to-face school setting, to do so.