Students at two Bulloch County Schools to receive free meals

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For students at two schools in Bulloch County, the new school years means free meals all year long. The schools qualified for a national school nutrition program based on the student’s income needs.

Students at Langston Chapel Middle and Langston Chapel Elementary Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch because the student population qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision Program. This means parents do not have to complete Free and Reduced Meal Applications for this school year.

Last school year nearly 90 percent of those enrolled at the schools were on free and reduced lunch. They also have the district’s highest percentage of families living in poverty.

The Bulloch County Schools superintendent Charles Wilson said he’s very thankful the schools were able to get this national program.

“A lot of the students don’t get regular [meals] and I mean let’s face it…If our students are hungry they can’t learn. Nutrition is important. We’re trying to focus on the overall well being of our students,” Wilson said.

He also added that the school district is looking into more programs that could help other schools students, receive free meals as well.