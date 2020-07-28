State superintendent requires face masks on SC school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s education superintendent has issued a face mask requirement on state-owned school buses.

On Monday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that any students, drivers or staff members riding on a school bus this upcoming school year must wear a mask.

Spearman says the requirement, in combination with following other mitigation strategies and cleaning procedures, will allow districts to increase ridership capacity up to 67 percent.

The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are also encouraging all students and staff members to wear face masks within the school buildings.