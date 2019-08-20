St. Joseph’s/Candler donates supplies to local schools in need

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than a decade, St. Joseph’s/Candler’s (SJ/C) Angels of Mercy have collected supplies for schools that have a shortage of resources as a part of Danny’s Brown Box Campaign.

The supplies are donated July through August by all SJ/C co-workers to offset the cost to those families who may not be able to afford them.

The annual distribution provides students in the community with the necessary tools needed for a successful school year.

“I’m excited and grateful,” West Chatham Middle School Principal Ronnie Banyard, Jr. said. “Basic school supplies go a long way. What I tell individuals who are looking to make a donation is any time is a great time for school supplies. It’s a year-round initiative.”

The collection is in memory of the late Danny Brown, former Vice President of Human Resources at SJ/C.

This year, over 70,000 items were donated to Garden City Elementary School and West Chatham Middle and Elementary Schools.