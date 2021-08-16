Screven Co. schools go virtual due to COVID surge

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Screven County School System says it will close its doors on Aug. 19 due to the recent COVID-19 surge. The school system plans to reopen on Sept. 7.

The school system says its decision is based on guidance from local health officials. Any parents, who wish to send their children to school Tuesday and Wednesday, will be required to mask them. Absences will be excused on those two days.

Students can take their Chromebooks with them on Wednesday and digital learning will take place from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.

When students return to class, they will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering school, according to the school system. Students must also quarantine if they come in contact with infected persons inside or outside of school.

It will also implement new guidelines to limit the mixing of students.