School supply giveaway in Hardeeville Saturday

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Jasper County parents are getting a little help picking out school supplies for their kids from a local organization.

The Patel Foundation of the Lowcountry is giving away backpacks and school supplies on Saturday to 500 needy kids in the area.

Founder Rick Patel says his goal is to help take away any hurdles children may face outside of the classroom.

“Organization. Whether you do virtual or you go in class, you always want to stay organized, know where everything is at to create a successful life,” said Patel. “I want to make a difference where we can change the future, create better leaders than what we have now.”

The town of Hardeeville is also stepping up. They will be on-site providing masks and hand sanitizer to families in need.

The giveaway will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the corner of Whyte Hardee Boulevard and Main Street. Anyone is welcome.