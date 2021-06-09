SCCPSS to offer in-person assistance with registration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will be offering in-person assistance this summer for those who need help with the registration process.

Students in grades K-8 who are new to the district or who were not enrolled for the 2020-21 school year need to register online or in person. Students who were enrolled through the end of the 2020-21 school year do not need to re-register.

Registration for high school students must be completed online. According to SCCPSS, this allows counselors to request records and assign students based on completed work.

Anyone with a change of address is encouraged to attend registration and bring a valid proof of address. If a sworn affidavit or non-parental affidavit is needed or expired, SCCPSS encourages attending registration as well.

Registration will take place from June 14 to 30 and Saturday, June 19, at the Student and Family Service Center (400 East Broad St.). Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCCPSS is requiring appointments to be made in advance through the online portal or by calling Student Affairs at 912-395-5584.

Only one parent or guardian per family is required to attend the appointment and a mask must be worn.