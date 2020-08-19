SCCPSS to offer assistance with student registration at two locations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will provide parents and guardians with help registering for the 2020-21 school year at two locations.

Beginning Thursday, parents with a student new to the district or with an existing student who has had an address change can register their child at the Savannah Mall or at the SCCPSS Student and Family Service Center.

Schools will not be open for student registration.

Information on registration locations is listed below.

SCCPSS registration assistance at the Savannah Mall

Savannah Mall (2nd floor next to Target)

Beginning August 13, Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book appointments online HERE

SCCPSS registration assistance at the Student and Family Service Center

400 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA

Starting August 17, Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Book appointments online HERE

For questions on any of the remote assistance locations or student registration, call (912) 395-5584.