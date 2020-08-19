SCCPSS to kick off first day of virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) heads back to class on Wednesday, but this year’s first day will be like no other.

Though many districts in the Coastal Empire have started under a hybrid model, and others have opted for a traditional model, SCCPSS students will be learning online at least through Labor Day due to the local threat of COVID-19.

Students and teachers will be using the itsLearning online platform for live sessions, schedules, lesson plans and chats.

Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools Bernadette Ball-Oliver called it “the one-stop-shop for all things related to curriculum.

The district has purchased more than 14,000 Chromebooks this year to make access to the virtual learning platform easy. But for those without internet access, other options are being provided.

Paper-based learning packets will be available. Assignments can also be loaded onto a flash drive for a student to complete on their Chromebook and then return to their teacher.

SCCPSS has put these measures into place due to COVID-19, but the virus has already hit close to home. The A.E. Beach High School football team is quarantining for 14 days after one player tested positive.

Just two days prior, school officials announced teams would be limited to intradistrict play for the fall season, and the start date would be delayed.

“This will allow additional time to assess all public health conditions and ensure clarity of protocols with staff and stakeholders regarding participation of competitions,” SCCPSS Athletic Director John Sanders said.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett has said that virtual instruction could continue beyond Labor Day but that ultimately, the goal is to be face-to-face.

When the time comes to return for in-person instruction, Levett said SCCPSS will use a phased approach. Students with critical needs and early learners would be the first to go back.

SCCPSS has continued to provide some sense of normalcy for students, for example, hosting transition events to celebrate students making the big jump to middle or high school.

