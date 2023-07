SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is hosting a job fair.

SCCPSS is looking to hire school bus drivers, campus police and other positions.

The job fair is scheduled for Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Chatham County One Stop Center, 7216 Skidaway Rd, Suite C, in Savannah.

For more information on the fair, visit www.SCCPSS.com.