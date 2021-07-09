SCCPSS to hold back-to-school expo at Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will be heading back to school in less than a month.

To make sure families have all of the information needed to return, the district is hosting an informational expo on Saturday, July 24, with staff on hand to answer any questions.

Registration assistance will be available for families who recently moved to the area or have changed residences. SCCPSS asks families to bring proof of residency with them.

The Forward to School Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Mall (14045 Abercorn Street).

SCCPSS will also provide details on open houses, school supply lists, school calendars and other key info for families. St. Joseph’s/Candler will be offering free height and weight checks as well as athletic screenings at the expo.

The first day of school for the district is Wednesday, Aug. 4.

A majority of SCCPSS students will undergo in-person instruction, five days a week. A virtual learning option is available through the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy.