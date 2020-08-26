SCCPSS to continue with virtual learning ‘until further notice’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been one week since the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) started school virtually. Now, officials say the district will continue under this learning method “until further notice.”

Back in July, the school board approved the delay of the first day of school to allow staff members more time to prepare and train for virtual instruction. At that time, school officials were hopeful that COVID-19 transmission would reduce to a safe level, making it possible to return to face-to-face instruction by Labor Day.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett has said, however, that it would be possible for the district to continue virtual instruction beyond Sept. 8.

On Wednesday, SCCPSS released a statement saying that based on recent data, “it does not appear” the county’s transmission rate is slowing enough to begin the transition to in-person learning.

“While we recognize that virtual learning is not ideal for all, it is currently the safest approach for children and for the adults who serve them,” a statement from the district reads. “Thank you for your continued support of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.”

District officials say they are working on a plan that would include a phased-in approach for students to return. Board members will discuss plans during their Sept. 9 meeting.

SCCPSS serves over 37,000 students and has 5,600 staff members across the district.