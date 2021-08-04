SCCPSS tackles learning loss created by remote school year

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is working to get students up to speed who may have fallen behind due to remote learning.

District officials say one main focus for this school year is helping students recover from any learning loss caused by remote classes.

“We understand that our families are returning to school because it’s not just our students, we are receiving families back into our buildings, and we have strong plans in place to assist in those transitions,” Associate Superintendent of Secondary Governance Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

Their first plan of action — social and emotional learning plans developed by school counselors to help students assimilate back into in-person learning and interacting with their peers.

“They will be providing some individual, some small, and some large group sessions for our students,” Ball-Oliver said.

“We will be using resources such as Panorama to actually do surveys that will give us strategies that will assist us in supporting our students and our staff as they reacclimate in this move forward,” she added.

Ball-Oliver says the professional learning department will be providing sessions for teachers so they have the tools to make sure students get the extra assistance they need.

“Our teachers will be focusing on using the data to actually scaffold learning based on student data as well as work with resources that we have provided to build individual learning plans for our students that are in need,” she said.

There will also be additional time built into schedules so teachers can assist students individually.

“Master schedules are structured to provide students with additional time, whether it is for remediation or acceleration,” Ball-Oliver said.