SCCPSS students return to in-person learning fully masked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students returned to in-person learning Wednesday morning.

SCCPSS reminded students and families about mask rules before their return.

Masks are a requirement for all students and staff, even for those that have been fully vaccinated.

The school system announced the decision last week during a press conference.

The decision follows a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Last year, students had virtual and hybrid learning. This year students return to in-person learning for five days a week.

Many parents across the district believe masks should be optional but say they’ll do what’s necessary to keep kids inside the classroom.

“Me as a business owner, mom of three boys, just super busy, I don’t have time. So if you tell me this is what we have to do, great, ok. Does it stink? Yes. Do I want to do it? No but I will because that’s what we’re being told was safe right now,” explained parent Marianne Poppell.

To help keep transmissions down, SCCPSS has decided to cut off visitor or volunteer access for the first 20 days of school.

That order will last through August 31st, with re-evaluations.