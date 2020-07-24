SCCPSS shares key info for pre-K parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In just a few weeks, students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will be heading back to class virtually, including the youngest learners.

SCCPSS officials say they’ve had numerous questions from parents of pre-K students. On Friday, the district shared some key information for the upcoming year.

Pre-K students will begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 19, along with the rest of SCCPSS. Educators have planned a “robust virtual experience” for the young learners that will balance online instruction and family-led activities as well as independent, hands-on activities.

During a recent question and answer session with members of the media, K-12 School Transformation Executive Director Dr. Vallerie Cave said pre-K students will be given a learning box each month for hands-on learning.

“We’re going to make sure that our pre-k babies have developmentally appropriate learning experiences,” she said.

Cave said a typical day for pre-K might include 40 minutes to an hour of screen time each day with independent learning for four hours.

Meanwhile, SCCPSS sent an email to parents on Friday regarding how to upload required documents electronically to complete the registration process for their students. Documents include:

Proof of Residence (current gas, water, electric bill, mortgage statement, lease, or Government Agency Mail)

Certified Birth Certificate

Georgia Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231)

Georgia Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutrition Certificate (Form 3300 EEDN) GA Department of Public Health has revised Form 3300 GA Ear, Eye and Dental Certificate to include a Nutrition Screening.

Social Security Card

Note: If you do not have the medical documents in hand yet, continue with registration. Those documents can be uploaded at a later date.

SCCPSS says parents will receive an email from their child’s teacher with more information shortly after the teachers return from the summer break on Monday, Aug. 3.