SCCPSS reports 477 students infected with COVID, nearly 10% quarantined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the fourth week back to school, SCCPSS reported 477 students and 83 staffers were infected with COVID-19. Nearly 3,500 students or 9.68% are quarantined.

For the past four weeks, COVID-19 infections in local schools are piling up. Listed below are total infections in each week’s report.

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers were infected.

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers were infected.

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers were infected.

The full report is listed below.

New Hampstead High School reported the most infections with 37. However, Islands High School reported the most quarantined students with 221.

According to the Coastal Health District, Chatham County is reporting an average of 261 new daily cases, 297 hospitalizations and a high community transmission index of 1330.

A growing list of local school districts have gone virtual due to a rise in COVID infections. Wayne County School System has decided to shift to virtual starting Labor Day.