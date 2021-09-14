SCCPSS reports 291 COVID cases, nearly 1,500 students quarantine in sixth week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the sixth week back to school, SCCPSS reported 291 students and 38 staffers were infected with COVID-19. Nearly 1,500 students or 4% are quarantined.

The school system has been releasing weekly COVID-19 reports, and this week’s new infections rank in the bottom two weeks. However, COVID-19 infections in schools across the country have been piling up since students began returning to in-person learning.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

Listed below are the total infections in each week’s report.

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

The full report is listed below.

In Chatham County, the daily average of new cases is trending down, sitting at 154 new cases per day for the last 14 days. That’s down from two weeks prior, where the average daily cases per day were 229.

In the eight-county Coastal Health District, the daily new case county is also down from 652 per day to 378 per day. However, hospitalizations and the community transmission index have remained somewhat steady, still reporting near-record numbers.

At his weekly press conference, Mayor Van Johnson said the Hostess city has reached a “dangerous” plateau in COVID infections.

The vaccination rate is leisurely climbing in the county as well, totaling 48% fully vaccinated and 54% with one dose. That’s slightly higher than the overall rates in the Peach State.