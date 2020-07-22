SCCPSS releases free, reduced-price meals policy for 2020-21 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program on Wednesday.

Paper applications will be available at the SCCPSS Application Center, located at 3609 Hopkins Street in Savannah, as well as at the Central Office, located at 208 Bull Street. All school sites will have applications available once face-to-face instruction resumes.

Parents or guardians can submit paper applications to their child’s school cafeteria manager or at the sites mentioned above. The district is strongly urging parents to apply online, HERE.

The household size and income criteria shown below will be used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price, and full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown below are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Assistance benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside.

Foster, homeless, runaway, migrant, or children displaced by a declared disaster that are identified by the district Homeless Liaison are also eligible for free meals. In addition, SCCPSS says children participating in their schools Head Start program are also eligible for free meals.

Parents or guardians with questions about the meal application process can contact Maria Fields at 912-395-1066. They can also contact Eva Wright at 912-395-1185 or eva.wright@sccpss.com.

Parents or guardians with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English.

