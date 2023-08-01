SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students in Savannah Chatham County Schools head back to class on Thursday. That means some drivers will see a lot more children walking along the roadways.

That’s why AAA is partnering with the district to remind drivers to take it slow.

AAA and SCCPSS are pushing a safety campaign called “School’s open, drive carefully”

They say it’s important because it can save lives.

Terry Enoch, Chief of Campus Police said, “This campaign is all about prevention. It’s about education. It’s about awareness. It’s about everyone understanding what their part is to open school in a very safe way.”

Several local organizations across Chatham County are also involved in the effort.

This is an all-hands-on-deck project that has an end goal of keeping students safe as they walk, ride the bus or even bike to and from school.

Organizers say that means drivers should stay alert at all times.

“Pay attention to those crosswalks because the little ones are crossing those streets and it’s important that you pay attention to that and slow down,” Enoch explained. “Speed is important because you need time to react in the event that you encounter a kid.

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s communications director says even though the safest way to school is riding the bus, getting on and off of the bus are the most dangerous parts.

Robert Hydrick told News 3, “In April of 2023, Georgia school bus drivers reported 7,800 times their buses were passed. In a 180 day school year that’s 1.4 million times a school year in Georgia that a school bus is potentially illegally passed.”

So, here’s what you can do.

Slow down, pay attention to posted signs, and put your phone away.